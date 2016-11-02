(Recasts, adds CEO quotes, house price data)
LONDON Nov 2 Britain's second-biggest
housebuilder Persimmon said it will slow the pace of new
land purchases due to the uncertainty likely next year as
Britain starts divorce talks with the EU, despite sales rising
almost a fifth since the Brexit vote.
A number of housebuilders reported an immediate dip in
demand after the June 23 referendum but several, including
Britain's largest builder Barratt, have reported strong
demand in recent weeks.
Persimmon said sales were up 19 percent since July and the
total value of reserved homes for sale rose 4 percent to 757
million pounds ($926.57 million), but it added that it would
take a more cautious approach to purchasing land.
"We will probably replace the land that we've utilised this
year... so not quite as strong as we've done in the last few
years where we've been replacing at 150 to 200 percent," Chief
Executive Jeff Fairburn told Reuters.
"During the course of next year as we go through the process
of leaving the EU, there is a bit more uncertainty so we're just
being a little more cautious in terms of our land-purchasing
activities at that time."
It can take years from a plot of land being earmarked for
purchase by a housebuilder to a new home being completed, due to
planning permission and build time, meaning that any continued
slowdown would take a while to affect the number of completions.
But in a new sign that the housing market may be cooling
after the Brexit vote, data from mortgage lender Nationwide
released on Wednesday showed that after months of monthly house
price rises, prices were unchanged in October.
($1 = 0.8170 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Louise Heavens)