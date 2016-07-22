MADRID, July 22 Spain's caretaker government on Friday named Barcelona as its candidate to be the new home of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), should the organisation uproot from London after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Acting Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria told journalists that her People's Party had made the decision jointly with the regional Catalan government.

Cities around Europe are bidding to host both the EMA and the European Banking Authority (EBA), also currently based in Britain.

The lure of hosting the groups stems from their large workforces and, particularly, their potential to act as key hubs for their respective industries.

The EMA, which employs 890 people including temporary staff, has said it is awaiting guidance from Brussels on its future, but many pharmaceutical executives believe it will have to move once Britain invokes Article 50, the EU treaty clause triggering exit negotiations.

The agency took over several floors of a new skyscraper in London's Canary Wharf financial district less than two years ago.

Beset by chronically high unemployment, Spain currently only hosts minor European agencies including the EU Agency for Safety and Health at Work and the European Fisheries Control Agency. (Reporting by Amanda Cooper; editing by John Stonestreet)