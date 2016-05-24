LONDON May 24 Investors should buy UK bank
bonds and British government debt whatever the result of the
country's referendum next month on whether to leave the European
Union, bond fund giant Pimco said on Tuesday.
The junior debt of Britain's major banks offers an
attractive yield of 8 percent or higher, and even if the country
votes to leave the EU "we do not see a material risk of capital
loss," Mike Amey, managing director and portfolio manager at
Pimco said in a note.
Amey also recommended buying five- to 10-year gilts. With
inflation so low interest rates are unlikely to rise over the
next year regardless of the vote, and will probably be cut to
zero in the event of Brexit, he said.
"Through a combination of strategies like these, we think
portfolios can be structured to potentially benefit in the event
that the UK remains in the EU and hedged in the event it takes
the alternate path," Amey said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)