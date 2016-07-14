LONDON, July 14 Financial firm Markit said on
Thursday it will publish a one-off "flash" purchasing managers'
index (PMI) for Britain at 0830 GMT on July 22, providing an
early steer on how companies have fared since the vote to leave
the European Union.
Markit already publishes flash PMIs - essentially a
preliminary reading - for the euro zone, Germany and France.
"We believe that the Flash UK PMI release will provide
valuable insight to businesses, governments, policymakers and
investors seeking to assess the immediate economic impact of the
referendum," the company said in a statement.
The flash reading, based on more than 70 percent of the
usual monthly responses, will not become a regular fixture and
the full PMIs for July will be published as usual at the start
of August.
The PMIs for last month, based mostly on data received
before the June 23 referendum, suggested Britain's economy was
expanding at the slowest rate since March 2013.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)