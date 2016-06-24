(Adds timeframe for franc level against the zloty)
WARSAW, June 24 Polish President Andrzej Duda
said on Friday efforts should be made to prevent other countries
from leaving the European Union after Britain voted to leave the
bloc.
"One must do everything to prevent other countries from
leaving," Duda told reporters, adding that Poland wanted to
maintain its economic and defence ties with Britain.
Duda also reiterated that his cabinet would continue to work
on legislative solutions to help hundreds of thousands of Poles
saddled with Swiss franc mortgages.
The franc briefly rose to its highest level against the
zloty currency in a year and a half after the British vote
results were published.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)