WARSAW, June 24 The European Union needs a new treaty after Britain voted to leave the bloc, Poland's ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday.

"Brexit is a very bad event, Poland's place is in the European Union," Kaczynski told a news conference.

"The conclusion is obvious: we need a new European treaty."

