WARSAW, June 27 The leader of Poland's ruling
Law and Justice (PiS) party blamed European Council President
and former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk on Monday for
Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"A particularly dark role was played by Donald Tusk, who
conducted negotiations with the British and in fact contributed
to them getting nothing," Jaroslaw Kaczynski said of his former
political rival, speaking to local media.
"Hence, he is directly responsible for Brexit and should
simply disappear from European politics. But this concerns the
whole of European Commission in its present composition."
