LONDON More than half of Britons would vote to remain in the European Union if a planned referendum on the country's membership of the bloc were held tomorrow, according to a poll on Monday.

Prime Minister David Cameron, who was re-elected with a surprise majority last month, has promised to renegotiate Britain's EU ties ahead of a vote by the end of 2017.

The government has proposed Britons will be asked the question: Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union?

The ComRes poll for the Daily Mail, the polling company's first since Cameron's election win, found that when asked how they would vote in response to that question, 58 percent of the 500 adults surveyed would back staying in the bloc.

ComRes said 31 percent of those questioned said they would opt to leave, while 11 percent were undecided.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)