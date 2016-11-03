Two activists with the EU flag and Union Jack painted on their faces kiss each other in front of Brandenburg Gate to protest against the British exit from the European Union, in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

LONDON The British electorate would now vote narrowly to stay in the European Union, according to a BMG poll published on Thursday.

The United Kingdom voted 51.9 percent to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum while 48.1 percent voted to remain.

A poll by BMG Research, showed that when asked if the United Kingdom should stay or go, 45 percent opted to remain, 43 opted to leave and 12 percent did not know.

"Rather than people switching to Remain, it looks as if people are now less decisive about whether it was the right decision to leave," Michael Turner, head of research at BMG, told Reuters.

Excluding "don't knows" puts Remain on 51 percent and Leave on 49 percent, according to the poll.

The fieldwork was conducted Oct. 19-24 among 1,546 adult UK residents.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)