LONDON The majority of Britons are opposed to a second referendum on membership of the European Union and almost half believe new Prime Minister Theresa May should carry on without calling a general election, according to a poll published on Saturday.

A survey by ComRes for the Sunday Mirror and Independent newspapers found that 57 percent of those asked didn't support a second referendum on Brexit against 29 percent who did.

A total of 46 percent thought May should not call an election while 38 percent thought she should go to the country to get support for her programme to take Britain out of the bloc it joined in 1973.

In June's referendum, 52 percent of those who took part voted to leave the EU while 48 percent voted to stay, prompting calls among many shocked "Remain" supporters for a re-run. Four million people signed a petition to seek a second referendum. But May, who took over as prime minister after David Cameron resigned in the wake of the result, has ruled out a second vote, saying "Brexit means Brexit".

The ruling Conservative Party narrowly won the last general election in 2015 and May has said there should not be another one until 2020.

ComRes interviewed 2,097 adults online between July 13 and 15.

