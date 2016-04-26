(Updates after ICM poll)
LONDON, April 26 Support for the campaign to get
Britain out of the European Union has risen in recent days, two
opinion polls showed on Tuesday, suggesting U.S. President
Barack Obama's call for the UK to stay in the bloc had not yet
had the impact he wanted.
Forty-six percent of voters were in favour of a so-called
Brexit, more than the 44 percent who believed Britain should
stay in the EU, ICM said, citing the intentions of people who
planned to take part in the June 23 referendum.
That was a slightly wider lead for "Out" than in last week's
ICM online poll and it took some of the wind out of a recovery
in the value of the pound which had hit a 12-week high against
the dollar on signs that the "In" campaign was gaining momentum.
The poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday, covering
the period immediately after Obama made a blunt call for Britain
to stay in the EU and warned the country would go to the "back
of the queue" in trade talks with Washington if it left.
Earlier on Tuesday, a telephone poll by ORB for The Daily
Telegraph newspaper showed the "In" campaign remained in the
lead by 51-43, based on all voters. But its support had fallen
by two percentage points and "Out" was up by the same amount
compared with the previous ORB poll.
Lynton Crosby, an election strategist who helped Cameron win
last May's election, said the Telegraph's poll showed "not much
has changed over the past week" despite Obama on Friday urging
Britons to remain in the bloc.
"The effect of the president's visit may not yet be felt in
the numbers as sometimes it takes a while for factors to wash
through. Also, people may not take much notice of what an
outsider has to say," he wrote in The Telegraph.
Crosby said the "In" campaign was at risk of "voter
complacency" - almost three-fifths of voters polled said they
believed those campaigning to stay in the EU will win and may
not feel they have to turn out to vote.
"Who is leading at this stage may be indicative of what is
yet to come, but the road ahead remains fraught," Crosby said.
"I wouldn't be hanging out the victory bunting just yet. The
marathon has barely begun."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by
Stephen Addison)