LONDON May 3 The campaign for Britain to leave the European Union saw its lead narrow slightly over the rival "In" campaign, according to a weekly online poll published by opinion poll firm ICM on Tuesday.

Forty-five percent of voters were in favour of a so-called Brexit against 44 percent who believe Britain should remain in the 28-member bloc, not counting undecided voters, ICM said.

A similar poll published last week by ICM found 44 percent of voters wanted to remain in the EU compared with 46 percent who wanted to leave.

The latest survey, which was conducted between April 29 and May 3, was weighted to take into account the likelihood of respondents actually voting in the June 23 EU membership referendum, based on their comments, the polling firm said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)