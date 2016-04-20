LONDON, April 20 Support for Britain to remain in the European Union stands at 49 percent, 10 points ahead of the "Out" campaign, according to an Ipsos MORI poll published in the Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday.

The telephone poll of 1,026 people, conducted between April 16 and 18, also suggested that a reduced turnout would favour the pro-Brexit campaign, closing the gap to six points.

"It is very close but the advantage usually lies with the status quo in any referendum," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos MORI's head of political research, was quoted by the Standard as saying.

The previous Ipsos Mori survey from March showed the "In" camp ahead by eight points. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)