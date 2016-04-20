LONDON, April 20 Support for Britain to remain
in the European Union stands at 49 percent, 10 points ahead of
the "Out" campaign, according to an Ipsos MORI poll published in
the Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday.
The telephone poll of 1,026 people, conducted between April
16 and 18, also suggested that a reduced turnout would favour
the pro-Brexit campaign, closing the gap to six points.
"It is very close but the advantage usually lies with the
status quo in any referendum," Gideon Skinner, Ipsos MORI's head
of political research, was quoted by the Standard as saying.
The previous Ipsos Mori survey from March showed the "In"
camp ahead by eight points.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)