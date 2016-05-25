LONDON May 25 The campaign to keep Britain in the European Union has kept almost all of its lead over the "Leave" camp ahead of next month's referendum on EU membership, according to a Survation poll for online brokerage group IG published on Wednesday.

The poll showed 44 percent of respondents would vote to stay in the EU compared with 38 percent who would vote to leave.

A previous Survation/IG poll, published on April 27, put Remain ahead of Leave by 45 percent to 38 percent.

Two online opinion polls published on Tuesday showed Britons were evenly split on how they intended to vote. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)