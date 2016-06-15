LONDON, June 15 JPMorgan's research team said on Wednesday the "Leave" campaign in Britain's European Union referendum was now in the lead, according to its analysis of several recent polls.

Researchers at the U.S. bank based their calculations on polls from ComRes, TNS and BMG.

The BMG figures used in the JPMorgan analysis are incorrect and the result of a hoax, according to BMG.

