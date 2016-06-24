* Francis changes outgoing flight routine to talk of Brexit
* Says UK referendum vote "expressed will of the people"
* Despite earlier row with Turkey, pope says "genocide"
again
(Updates with pope unexpectedly using the word "genocide")
By Philip Pullella and Margarita Antidze
YEREVAN, June 24 Pope Francis said on Friday
Britain's vote to leave the European Union must be followed by
"guarantees" for the good of both Britons and countries on the
continent.
Francis, who was starting a weekend visit to Armenia,
normally takes questions from journalists only on the return
flight of his trips but made an exception this time, clearly
eager to speak about the stunning Brexit referendum.
Speaking shortly after leaving Rome for the Armenian capital
Yerevan, Francis suggested the referendum result - 52 to 48
percent in favour of leaving the EU - had to be respected
because it embodied the popular will.
"It was the will expressed by the people and this requires a
great responsibility on the part of all of us to guarantee the
good of the people of the United Kingdom, as well as the good
and co-existence of the European continent," he said.
"This is what I expect," he said, adding that he had been
told the definitive result when he boarded the plane in Rome.
The Vatican has always strongly supported the European Union.
Francis, the first pope from Latin America, also expressed
satisfaction at a ceasefire agreement between Colombia's
government and FARC guerrillas brokered by Cuba.
He said the accord should be made "ironclad so that there will
be no going back to a state of war".
In Armenia, which in the 4th century became the first nation
to adapt Christianity as a state religion, Francis had been
expected to avoid the word "genocide" so as not to reignite a
dispute with Turkey sparked last year when he used it to
describe the 1915 mass killings of some 1.5 million Armenians.
But in a speech on Friday night to Armenian President Serzh
Sarksyan, his cabinet and diplomats, Francis at first used the
Armenian term 'Metz Yeghern' (the great evil). He then added to
his prepared text "that genocide" to refer to "the first of the
deplorable series of catastrophes of the past century".
There was no immediate reaction from Turkey, which last year
recalled its ambassador to the Vatican after the pope used the
"genocide" term. The envoy was kept away for 10 months. His
office in Rome declined to comment on Friday.
Turkey accepts that many Christian Armenians living in the
Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during
World War One, but it contests the figures and denies that the
killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a
genocide. It also says many Muslim Turks perished at that time.
The Armenian Apostolic Church, whose leader is known as the
"Catholicos", split from Rome over a theological dispute in the
fifth century and is part of the Oriental Orthodox Churches. It
is seen as the custodian of Armenian national identity.
