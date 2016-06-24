(Refiles to change dateline from Rome to aboard the papal
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, June 24 Pope Francis
said on Friday that Britain's decision to leave the European
Union must be followed by "guarantees" for the good of both
Britain and countries on the continent.
Speaking to reporters aboard his plane shortly after it left
Rome for the Armenian capital, Yerevan, Francis suggested the
referendum result had to be respected because it was wanted by
the people.
"It was the will expressed by the people and this requires a
great responsibility on the part of all of us to guarantee the
good of the people of the United Kingdom, as well as the good
and co-existence of the European continent," he said.
"This is what I expect," he added.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella on papal plane, editing by Steve
Scherer)