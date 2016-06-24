LISBON, June 24 Portuguese banks have prepared contingencies for Britain's decision to leave the European Union and will ensure normal services to clients, but market volatility and price adjustments are likely to continue, the country's banking association said.

In a statement, the association said it lamented the result of Britain's referendum, which provoked a strong depreciation in banking sector shares across Europe. Stocks in Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp slumped 14 percent.

"The banks have naturally prepared themselves for this contingency. The sector will continue to provide all services to its clients - private and companies - with normalcy."

"We have to calmly await the next developments, nurturing hope that the impact can be minimized and that the European Union will manage, with time, to successfully adapt itself to this new setting," the statement said.