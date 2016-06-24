LISBON, June 24 Portuguese banks have prepared
contingencies for Britain's decision to leave the European Union
and will ensure normal services to clients, but market
volatility and price adjustments are likely to continue, the
country's banking association said.
In a statement, the association said it lamented the result
of Britain's referendum, which provoked a strong depreciation in
banking sector shares across Europe. Stocks in Portugal's
largest listed bank Millennium bcp slumped 14 percent.
"The banks have naturally prepared themselves for this
contingency. The sector will continue to provide all services to
its clients - private and companies - with normalcy."
"We have to calmly await the next developments, nurturing
hope that the impact can be minimized and that the European
Union will manage, with time, to successfully adapt itself to
this new setting," the statement said.
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip, editing by
Shrikesh Laxmidas)