By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON, June 25 Nearly everyone, from London
gamblers to U.S. money managers got it wrong. Britain's vote to
leave the European Union shocked pundits, investors and
politicians alike, underscoring the inherent difficulty of
forecasting such rare events.
On PredictIt, an online political events betting site
operated by Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand and
U.S.-based partners, bettors had the probability of a "leave"
camp win at just 16 percent on Thursday as British polls closed.
Within four hours of the vote count, that had shot to 90
percent.
The dramatic reversal caught many investors flat footed and
showed how they have trouble hedging against such shocks even
with the help of such tools as exchange-traded funds or
computer algorithms designed to capture an electorate's social
media vibe, economists, pollsters and fund managers said on
Friday.
Predicting the outcome of Thursday's referendum was harder
than that of a national election because there was virtually no
historical data to draw on, said David Rothschild, an economist
at Microsoft Research. He said pollsters also did not pay enough
attention to working class and less educated voters.
The city of Sunderland, for example, home to Britain's
largest car factory and considered a bellwether of the sentiment
among blue-collar voters, surprised with the strength of its
support for EU departure and when the result came among the
first that night it sent the pound reeling.
Rothschild, who forecast Britain would vote to remain in the
bloc it joined in 1973, had a lot of company.
A person familiar with the campaign's monitoring by the U.S.
intelligence agencies admitted that they were befuddled by the
vote's outcome." We're all scratching our heads."
By mid-week, a rise in demand for S&P 500 put options was
indicating that more and more investors were either betting on a
market drop or hedging themselves against such a scenario, said
David Jilek, chief investment strategist at Gateway Investment
Advisers.
Yet while opinion polls went back and forth and kept
indicating a close vote, betting odds consistently favored the
"remain" camp. And since oddsmakers fared better than pollsters
in predicting the results of the last general election and the
2014 Scottish independence referendum, the 52-48 percent victory
for the "leave" campaign to leave was such a shock.
THROUGH THE ROOF
Global stock markets and the British pound tumbled on Friday
after a wild election night ride.
"All through Thursday the big bets had come in favor of
"remain" but as the clock ticked towards midnight the most
extraordinary reversal got underway," said David Williams, a
spokesman for betting firm Ladbrokes. "In the end we've managed
our book well enough to make a few quid but the real story for
the bookies was just how enormous the turnover was," he said.
"Never before in our 130-year history have we known a night
when betting went through the roof like this."
Betfair, a betting exchange, said the implied probability of
a remain vote was 94 percent right up until the polls closed,
but that changed dramatically in the wee hours of Friday when
early results started coming in.
"At one point after the Sunderland result had been announced,
there was more than £5-10k being traded per second on the
market, which is absolutely huge," said Naomi Totten, a
spokeswoman for Betfair. (graphic: tmsnrt.rs/28SKhzZ)
One theory is that some of the more affluent punters were
staunch supporters of the "remain" campaign and bet on it to
win, according to two gambling analysts. Since EU supporters bet
more money than those from the "leave" camp, that skewed the
odds and public perceptions about the likely outcome, said the
analysts, who did not want to be named because they were not
authorized to speak about betting trends.
Money managers, meanwhile, may be kicking themselves for
failing to deploy simple hedging strategies. Charles Reinhard,
head of portfolio strategy at MainStay Investments, said
building up cash or buying more stable, dividend-paying stocks
could have dampened Friday's stock market shock wave.
But Don Steinbrugge, managing partner at Agecroft Partners,
said hedge fund managers are rewarded for beating the market and
face heavy redemptions from clients if they are cautious and
take large cash positions.
"They want you to beat the market through stock selection,"
he said.
Rothschild, who also is a fellow at Columbia University's
Applied Statistics Center, said he expected forecasting to
improve with a transition from polls using small, random
representative samples to large Internet-based ones with rich
demographic data.
"If I have one million respondents with a large amount
demographic data, I should be able to predict outcomes better,
or I'm not a very good statistician," he said.
