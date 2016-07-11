LONDON, July 11 Aberdeen Asset Management said on Monday it is to keep the suspension on its 3.2 billion pound ($4.12 billion) UK property fund in place for two more days.

Aberdeen last week cut the value of the fund by 17 percent and imposed a temporary suspension.

While Aberdeen is in a position to lift the suspension now "we believe it is appropriate to allow a further two days for remaining investors to be contacted," so they are all treated fairly, Chief Executive Martin Gilbert said in a statement.

More than 18 billion pounds in open-ended property funds aimed at retail investors was frozen last week following a tide of redemption requests after Britain voted to leave the European Union. (Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)