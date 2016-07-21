LONDON, July 21 Aberdeen Asset Management
has reduced the dilution adjustment on its UK Property
fund and UK Property Feeder Unit Trust to 7 percent, it said on
Thursday.
The move reduces the hit that investors take for selling out
of the fund. Aberdeen said the change reflects a reduction in
the volume of redemptions by investors in the last week and the
fact its cash balances have risen after it completed a number of
property sales.
The asset manager on July 13 lifted the suspension on
investors withdrawing money from the funds, after Aberdeen had
in common with other property funds suspended such redemptions
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
($1 = 0.7572 pounds)
