* Dilution levy cut from 17 to 7 pct
* Fair value adjustment of 7 pct in place
* Move follows slew of funds frozen post-Brexit
(Adds comment from CEO and regulator, details)
LONDON, July 21 Aberdeen Asset Management
has reduced the levy on withdrawing from its UK property
funds, it said on Thursday, as a surge of investor redemption
requests following Britain's vote to leave the European Union
began to slow.
Abdereen said it has reduced the dilution adjustment on its
UK Property fund and UK Property Feeder Unit Trust from 17 to 7
percent.
The move reduces the hit that investors take for selling out
of the fund. Aberdeen said the change reflects a reduction in
the volume of redemptions by investors in the last week and a
rise in its cash balances after a number of property sales.
"Our hope is that trading in the funds continues to revert
to more normal levels. This should allow us, in time, to remove
the dilution adjustment altogether," Aberdeen Chief Executive
Martin Gilbert said.
The asset manager lifted the suspension on investors
withdrawing money from the funds on July 13, after freezing
exits in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union,
in common with several other property funds.
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority which regulates property funds, told Britain's
parliament on Wednesday there was a need to avoid fire sales of
property to meet redemption requests from investors.
"The latest evidence we have is that the position is
stabilising, the pattern of withdrawal requests versus
investment requests has gone much more into balance," Bailey
said.
More than 18 billion pounds in UK commercial property funds
aimed at retail investors were frozen in early July following a
tide of redemption requests.
Aberdeen said it applied the dilution adjustment to reflect
the fact that properties would have to be sold for below market
value in order to provide liquidity.
($1 = 0.7572 pounds)
