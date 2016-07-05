LONDON, July 5 Aviva Investors, the fund arm of
insurer Aviva, has suspended its UK Property Trust with
immediate effect, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
"The extraordinary market circumstances, which are impacting
the wider industry, have resulted in a lack of immediate
liquidity in the Aviva Investors Property Trust. Consequently,
we have acted to safeguard the interests of all our investors by
suspending dealing in the fund with immediate effect," a
spokesman said.
The suspension of the 1.8 billion pound ($2.36 billion) fund
comes a day after Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of
insurer Standard Life, suspended its 2.9 billion pound UK
real estate fund.
($1 = 0.7624 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)