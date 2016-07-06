UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
LONDON, July 6 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, part of Ameriprise Financial, said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended dealings in its UK property funds, the fifth firm this week to do so.
The firm said in a statement it had suspended trading in its 1.39 billion pound UK Property Authorised Investment Fund and UK Property Authorised Trust (Feeder Fund) from 1100 GMT on July 6.
It said it expected that retail outflows would continue for the time being due to uncertainty in the market following the UK referendum result. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F