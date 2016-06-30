* M&G, Standard Life Investments, Henderson all act
* Some lower fund value, others move to weekly pricing
* Broader market redemption pressure seen modest
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, June 30 Some of Britain's biggest
property funds have cut the estimated value of their holdings,
aiming to deter investors from pulling money out amid
speculation the country's decision to quit the European Union
could hit commercial real estate prices.
Several funds have also switched to pricing units in their
funds on a weekly - rather than a monthly - basis, in a further
move aimed at protecting themselves against market volatility.
So far, funds have not reported a big rise in withdrawals in
any of the major asset classes, despite big swings in financial
markets following Britain's decision in a June 23 referendum to
quit the EU.
But with many commentators predicting a drop in demand for
renting commercial real estate, several property funds have
moved to cut the value of their holdings as a precaution.
Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard
Life, said it had reduced the value of its 2.7 billion
pound ($3.6 billion) Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate
Fund and Standard Life Investments Pooled Pension Property Fund
by 5 percent.
"The outcome of the UK referendum has resulted in increased
uncertainty in valuations for the UK commercial property market
and we believe that valuations have been negatively impacted," a
Standard Life Investments spokesperson said.
Henderson Global Investors, meanwhile, said it had moved to
weekly pricing and cut the value of its Henderson UK Property
PAIF and Feeder Fund by 4 percent; while M&G, the fund arm of
insurer Prudential, also said it would price its 4.5
billion pound Property Portfolio weekly.
On Tuesday, Aberdeen Asset Management, which manages
20 billion pounds across its property funds, cut the value of
its 3.4 billion pound Aberdeen UK Property PAIF and Feeder Fund
by 5 percent.
Funds of all stripes stockpiled cash ahead of the referendum
to manage any surge in redemptions - Aberdeen's UK Property fund
has 20 percent in cash - though there has been little sign of a
big rise in withdrawals so far.
Even so, fund managers said pre-emptive moves such as
valuation adjustments made sense in an illiquid asset class such
as property.
"They (retail funds) are erring on the side of caution. What
they've done is sensible, given the big blow to confidence and
lack of liquidity in the market," said Adrian Benedict, Real
Estate Director at Fidelity International.
An open-ended retail fund lets investors move in and out of
the fund on a daily basis and can require the fund's assets to
be sold to meet demands to exit, as opposed to a closed-ended
fund, in which investors buy and sell listed shares.
In volatile markets like these, managers said it could be
hard to get a daily price accurate enough to ensure investors
who wanted to leave were not winning at the expense of those who
remained in a fund.
Benedict said Fidelity, which manages $1 billion across two
funds, had seen little sign of concern among longer-term
institutional investors, did not expect much forced selling of
properties and could even see increased interest from overseas
buyers looking to profit from the sliding value of the pound.
STOCKS, BONDS, MONEY
While the pound has fallen more than 10 percent against the
dollar since the referendum, Britain's blue-chip equities index
is down a more modest 2 percent.
"We are not seeing much evidence of investor panic at this
stage, more a trimming down of risk exposure," said Greg Jones,
managing director of distribution at Henderson Global Investors,
referring to investments across asset classes.
"We are also experiencing demand for strategies seen as far
removed from EU troubles such as emerging markets," he added.
Fund performance after the vote has been extremely varied,
data from industry tracker Morningstar show.
The worst-hit UK fund has been Standard Life Investments' 1
billion pound UK Equity Unconstrained fund, down 17.1 percent,
according to Morningstar, followed by the 1.6 billion pound
Jupiter UK Growth fund, down 14 percent.
At the other end of the scale are a clutch of precious
metals-focused funds, including BlackRock Gold and General, up
17.8 percent.
($1 = 0.7461 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Graphic by Jiachaun Wu;
Editing by Sinead Cruise and Mark Potter)