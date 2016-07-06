LONDON, July 6 Henderson Global Investors said
on Wednesday it has temporarily suspended trading in its 3.9
billion pound ($5.02 billion) UK Property PAIF and PAIF feeder
funds, becoming the fourth firm this week to suspend such funds.
The firm, wholly-owned by Henderson Group, said the
decision was taken due to "exceptional liquidity pressures on
the funds, as a result of uncertainty following the EU
Referendum and the recent suspension of other direct property
funds".
($1 = 0.7768 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)