By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and David Milliken
LONDON, July 6 The number of British property
funds suspended after the country's vote to leave the EU more
than doubled on Wednesday, leaving over 18 billion pounds ($23
billion) frozen in the biggest seizing up of investment funds
since the 2008 financial crisis.
Seven funds have pulled down the shutters after a wave of
investors asked for their money back amid speculation about a
possible drop in commercial property prices in reaction to the
result of the June 23 referendum.
That in turn has raised concerns about the outlook for the
broader financial system, given the risk of investors bailing
out of other asset classes in a panic and of lenders to the
sector such as banks suffering fresh balance sheet stress.
Henderson Global Investors, part of Henderson Group
, said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended trading
in its 3.9 billion pound UK Property PAIF and PAIF feeder funds
due to "exceptional liquidity pressures" given uncertainty after
the Brexit vote and the other suspensions.
It was followed within the hour by Columbia Threadneedle,
part of the Ameriprise Group, which said it had
suspended trading in its Threadneedle UK Property Fund.
Canada Life said it had also suspended its Canlife Property
and Canlife UK property funds, describing this as a deferral of
requests to withdraw investments. "The deferral can be for up to
six months, enabling the funds to ensure property values reflect
market conditions," it said in a statement.
Late on Wednesday, Aberdeen Asset Management said
withdrawals from its 3.2 billion pound UK Property Fund which it
had received before 1100 GMT would face a 17 percent dilution
levy, and that it would not fulfil later orders. It expected to
re-open the fund at 1100 GMT on Thursday.
They joined rival funds managed by M&G Investments,
Aviva Investors and Standard Life Investments
which suspended trading on Monday and Tuesday.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on
Friday told investors that it raised quarterly redemption
charges on its 3.3 billion pounds BlackRock UK Property Fund to
5.75 percent, from 2 percent.
"Over half of the property fund sector is now on ice, and
will remain so until managers raise enough cash to meet
redemptions. To do that they need to sell properties, and as any
homeowner knows, that is not a quick or painless procedure,"
said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at fund supermarket Hargreaves
Lansdown.
"These funds are therefore likely to be closed for weeks and
months rather than simply a matter of days," he wrote in a note
to clients before Aberdeen's announcement.
Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service said it had begun to
receive calls from retail investors worried about the closures
and the potential hit to their savings. "Although the decision
to suspend redemptions was expected, the extent of the
suspensions by the three funds so far is quite troubling," a
spokeswoman said shortly before Wednesday's fund announcements.
Keenan Vyas, Director in the Real Estate Advisory Group at
Duff & Phelps in London, said the consequences could be
profound.
"If there continues to be a tremendous amount of redemption
pressure in a short period of time this could result in a large
number of sales transacting below book value and an eventual
overall correction in property asset pricing across the UK
market," said Vyas.
BANKS
Despite concern that the banking system - beset for years by
toughening capital constraints and misconduct fines - could face
a fresh hit from any write-down in commercial property, analysts
were generally sanguine as total exposure was light.
"Banks haven't really played the asset class in the last
five years - it's mostly been the shadow banking sector," said
analysts at Bernstein in a note.
British banks held about 90 billion pounds of the 183
billion pound commercial property loan market at the end of
2015, according to research by De Montfort University.
RBS had the most exposure at 25 billion pounds or 5
percent of its assets, followed by Lloyds Banking Group
with 18 billion (2 percent of assets) and Barclays at 11 billion
(1 percent), according to Mediobanca Securities.
Officials said that banks are better placed than in 2008 to
withstand falling real estate values, having reduced their
overall exposure and increased capital reserves
"One of the things the PRA (Prudential Regulation
Authority)has done over the years is to ensure that the exposure
of UK banks to commercial property has been kept quite
manageable... This is not a big issue for UK banks," Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
Concerns that the UK upheaval could spread to Germany,
Europe's other big real estate investment market, were also
overdone, with no increase in demand to redeem there, said
managers at Deka and Union Investment, among others.
As well as being better diversified, with UK property making
up no more than 20 percent of most German funds' portfolios,
retail investors are also prevented from getting their
investments back for 12 months.
While UK funds still had daily dealing, the Financial
Conduct Authority's Chief Executive said he was keen to look
again at the inherent liquidity mismatch given property is tough
to sell quickly.
Britain's fund trade body reiterated on Wednesday that the
funds need to review their suspensions every month. "The manager
and depositary are under a duty to ensure that the suspension is
only allowed to continue as long as it is justified having
regard to the interests of unit-holders," it said.
($1 = 0.7731 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones, Kathrin Jones, Lawrence
White, Anjuli Davies, Trevor Hunnicutt and David Milliken;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Mark Potter, David Stamp and Jane
Merriman)