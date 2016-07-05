* REITs, housebuilders, asset managers, insurers all hit
* Follows decision by three funds to stop investors leaving
* BoE flags concerns; investors fear crisis re-run
(Adds more detail on fund performance, bank holdings,
background, updates shares)
By Simon Jessop, Vikram Subhedar and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, July 5 Three British commercial property
funds worth about 10 billion pounds suspended trading within 24
hours, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Britain's
vote to exit the European Union sent asset prices into a
tailspin.
Policymakers rushed on Tuesday to emphasise that the
seize-up was confined to the sector of "open-ended" funds in
real estate that normally allow investors to exit at will, and
did not signal a liquidity problem in wider financial markets.
However other shares and funds in the commercial property
sector also faced a sharp sell-off on Tuesday as the
implications set in that assets could be due for a fall.
Commercial real estate has wider implications for the
financial system because it is often used as collateral by
companies that borrow from banks.
The three suspended funds collectively account for nearly a
third of the 35 billion pounds ($46 billion) in open-ended
British commercial property funds, which the Bank of England had
flagged as a major risk ahead of the June 23 vote.
The 4.4 billion pound Property Portfolio run by M&G
Investments, the fund arm of insurer Prudential, was the
latest to go on Tuesday afternoon after a run on the fund from
investors seeking to take their money out.
Insurer Aviva's fund arm had earlier stopped trading
in its 1.8 billion pound UK Property Trust, following in the
steps of rival Standard Life Investments, which suspended
a 2.9 billion pound fund late on Monday.
The M&G fund owns 182 properties including the New Square
Bedfont Lakes office park near Heathrow Airport, while Aviva's
owns the Omni Leisure Centre in Edinburgh, among others. The
Standard Life fund, meanwhile, owned 124 properties at the end
of May including Monument Mall in Newcastle.
While open-ended funds tend to hold a pile of cash or
similar assets to manage redemptions, in a worst case scenario
they could turn into forced sellers of buildings in a falling
market as more investors seek to redeem. Suspending trading is a
measure designed to prevent that from happening.
The head of Britain's financial markets regulator, Andrew
Bailey, said on Tuesday the Standard Life move showed the
liquidity mismatch needed to be addressed and that he was in
"very close touch" with investment funds over the issue.
"It does point to issues that we need to look at in the
design of these things, because it comes back to my fundamental
point about holding illiquid assets in open end funds that
revalue and are required to be revalued," said Bailey, CEO of
the Financial Conduct Authority.
"My own feeling is ... that we will need to come back and
look at those."
Other leading British property fund managers including
Henderson Global Investors, the fund arm of Legal & General
, Aberdeen Asset Management and Kames all said
they had already cut the value of their assets to better reflect
market pricing or made moves to price funds more regularly, but
had yet to suspend any funds.
Columbia Threadneedle said it had yet to make any changes to
its property fund but was monitoring the situation.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday that
British financial markets were less vulnerable to a shock than
they were at the time of the financial crisis in 2008.
BANKS ALSO EXPOSED
Among other large holders of commercial property which could
be hit if the market jitters turn into a longer-lasting sell-off
are the banks, which are due to report their half-yearly results
in the coming weeks.
Royal Bank of Scotland had UK commercial real estate
exposure of 25.24 billion pounds, Lloyds about 12.7
billion pounds and Barclays about 11.6 billion pounds
at the end of 2015, according to their annual reports.
HSBC Holdings had exposures of $26.3 billion to
commercial real estate in Europe at the end of 2015, although it
did not specify its exposure to the UK market. Standard
Chartered, meanwhile, had no exposure to the UK.
Fidelity International Investment Director Adrian Benedict
said British commercial property still benefited from a falling
pound, a planned corporation tax cut and the prospect of more
BoE monetary easing.
Strong demand from investors across the globe looking for
extra yield to pay pension holders during a period of low
interest rates meant that liquidity was much better than during
the last slump amid the financial crisis, he added.
"This is very different from 2008, very different... we're
not really seeing an illiquidity crunch right now.
"We're seeing a small, relatively confined lack of liquidity
in the open-ended real estate funds, but if they were to put
their stock to the market, I'm pretty confident they would find
a lot of interested parties. Whether that's at a price they want
to sell at is another matter."
Just days before Standard Life Investments suspended its
fund, it had put one of the buildings in the fund - in Orange
Street, central London - up for sale.
Simon Hall of surveyors Hanover Green said the price tag of
11 million pounds had not been changed as a result of the Brexit
vote and there had been "very good interest" in the property.
While cash-rich foreign investors had been big buyers of UK
property in recent years as a yield safe-haven amid global
economic stress and had plenty more to spend, they may yet wait
before investing more given the still-uncertain outlook for
Britain as it negotiates its EU divorce, Benedict said.
INVESTORS SPOOKED
Spooked investors sold out of a range of stocks connected to
the industry on Tuesday, including property firms, listed real
estate investment trusts, asset managers and insurers.
At 1457 GMT, Standard Life's listed real estate fund
was down 7.4 percent, while F&C Commercial Property Trust
had fallen 6.1 percent and the Schroder Real Estate
Investment Trust was down 8.6 percent, albeit all off
their lows.
Listed funds have a fixed number of shares which can be sold
on an exchange by investors wanting their money back, and unlike
open-ended funds do not have to sell assets to meet redemptions.
"When open-ended funds close the gates the market starts
getting nervous," said Collette Ord, an investment trust analyst
at Numis said. "The danger is if open-ended funds have to sell
assets at distressed levels, that will then lead to price
discovery and force listed trusts to also write down assets."
Of the ten listed property funds it tracked, Numis data on
Tuesday showed the average fund was trading at a 13.1 percent
discount to the value of its assets, which are typically
calculated on a quarterly basis.
Concerns that weaker consumer sentiment could spread to
other investments added to pressure on asset managers and
insurers, which are already grappling with stubbornly high
investor outflows and a dearth of investment income. Schroders
was down 4.4 percent, Legal and General 6.3
percent and Standard Life itself 5 percent.
Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are among major
banks forecasting a recession in the UK in the second half of
2016 or early 2017 with firms holding off on hiring and capital
spending as a key reason.
($1 = 0.7601 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Peter Stoneham, Alasdair Pal, Andrew
MacAskill and Huw Jones)