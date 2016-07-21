LONDON, July 21 Investment demand for British
commercial property dropped by the largest amount on record
after last month's vote to leave the European, according to a
survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)
on Thursday.
Its investment enquiries balance fell in the second quarter
to -16 from +25. The drop was led by London, where investment
demand fell to its lowest level since 2009.
The survey will be of interest to Bank of England
policymakers. Earlier this month, Governor Mark Carney warned
the financial risks of Brexit were materialising after
valuations in the commercial property sector fell sharply,
prompting some investment funds to freeze their funds.
RICS said more than a third of surveyors - the largest share
of respondents - now feel the commercial property market is in
the early stages of a downturn.
"Political and economic uncertainty in the aftermath of the
referendum result has clearly dampened sentiment in the
commercial property market, with the tone becoming visibly more
cautious right across the UK," RICS senior economist Jeff Matsu
said.
"Whether or not the sharp deterioration in the RICS survey
data is a kneejerk reaction that will unwind as the result is
digested, or the start of a more prolonged downturn, remains to
be seen."
