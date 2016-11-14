Nov 14 UK commercial property values inched
ahead in October, a closely-watched index showed on Monday,
breaking a downward trend since Britain voted to leave the
European Union in June.
Overall property values for UK commercial assets rose 0.07
percent in October, following gradually decreasing declines
between July and September, the IPD real estate index, compiled
by MSCI, showed.
Britain's 900 billion pound ($1.1 trillion) commercial
property market was one of the biggest victims of the turmoil
that followed the referendum and at one point commercial
property funds worth over 18 billion pounds were suspended.
However, investor appetite has since started to return as
several commercial property funds have reopened, developers have
committed to projects initially put on hold and property valuers
have dropped Brexit uncertainty clauses from valuation reports.
Britain's largest listed property developers and largest
listed office landlords, Land Securities and British
Land are set to report results on Tuesday and Wednesday
respectively.
The October IPD index by MSCI showed a stabilisation of
value for UK offices, which felt the largest jolt of any UK
commercial property asset class after the Brexit vote on
concerns that financial firms would move jobs to Europe, hurting
rental demand.
Capital values in offices grew 0.015 percent in October
compared with a fall of 0.242 percent in September, data showed.
Offices in the City of London showed 0.162 percent growth in
October.
The IPD real estate index is one of Britain's most widely
watched commercial real estate data surveys, and tracks about
10.5 percent of the professionally managed UK property across
all sectors, including retail and office property.
The October index was based on data from 3,180 property
investments with a total capital value of 45.1 billion pounds,
MSCI said.
($1 = 0.7988 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Keith Weir)