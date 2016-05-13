LONDON May 13 The prospect of Britain quitting
the European Union has inflicted little damage so far on demand
for space in London's financial hubs, first quarter rental data
suggests, despite some warning signs from investment banks.
A year after Prime Minister David Cameron's election win
fired the starting gun on the European Union membership vote,
London remains Europe's most 'in-demand' office market, and
there is little sign of an uptick in rivals Frankfurt and Paris.
Research from real estate broker CBRE shows only 2.9
percent of total office space in the City, London's historic
financial district, was available for rent in the first three
months of 2016, compared with 12.2 percent in Frankfurt, 6.3
percent in Berlin and 6.8 percent in Paris.
Rents are also rising, underlining demand among occupiers,
although early second quarter indicators on yields suggest
investor confidence has started to wane.
Such figures may assuage concerns among those worried that
firms would slash their London operations or even abandon the UK
capital altogether, in the run-up to the June 23 referendum.
Uncertainty has infected broader market sentiment, with
Britain's pound losing 5.6 percent of its value against the
dollar and 10.3 percent against the euro in the past six months.
But London's real estate market is holding firm.
Prime rents in the City rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter, compared with 1.3 percent growth in Frankfurt and
zero growth in Paris, according to CBRE.
"Leasing is a pretty big decision for most companies and we
have seen quite a scramble for space in London over the last few
years. Most companies are still expecting a vote to remain,"
Neil Blake, CBRE head of research, said.
Meanwhile, rents in London's skyscrapers are rising faster
than those in any other global city, according to the latest
Skyscraper Index from property services firm Knight Frank.
The report, which examines the rental performance of
commercial buildings over 30 storeys across the world, shows
that average rents in London skyscrapers rose 9.7 percent to
$126 per square foot in the second half of 2015.
Skyscraper rents in Paris' La Defense financial district
were flat over the same period, while in Frankfurt, rents
actually dropped 1.16 percent.
"There has been much debate around the future of London's
skyline but the rental performance of the capital's skyscrapers
points to the fact there is huge demand for space in landmark,
tall buildings," Will Beardmore-Gray, head of Knight Frank's
Tenant Rep and Agency Business, said.
"We expect upward pressure on rents to continue," he said.
WARNING SHOTS
One of the reasons is that major banks reckon there is no
easy alternative to London, home to the European headquarters of
the likes of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley, JPMorgan and Citi.
"Nowhere else has scale, nowhere has a major market in this
time zone. Nowhere comes close to London," said one senior
executive at an investment bank, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Reflecting this, Swiss bank UBS is preparing to
move into a newly built 65,000 square metre City base, and
construction is underway to create a 111,500 square metre
European headquarters for Goldman Sachs.
But despite the resilience of London's rental market, there
are signs that investors are retreating as the referendum nears.
Average prime rental yields on UK commercial property, which
reflect investment interest, nudged up 7 basis points to 4.69
percent in April, the biggest monthly change since June 2010,
data from Savills shows.
This means buyers are demanding more annual income from a
property deal to offset the risk of their investment. The
caution follows speculation that some banks might consider
moving if Britain does leave.
French finance minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday some
French banks had told him Brexit would have consequences for
some of their London-based activities.
HSBC has said it could move around 1,000 employees
from London to Paris in the event of a vote to leave the EU and
other banks are privately contingency planning for the
activities they may have to shift out of the British capital.
Martin Shanahan, boss of IDA Ireland, the Irish government
agency responsible for foreign direct investment said in March
he had met with financial services firms who were weighing
contingency plans which could include relocation to Ireland.
Credit Suisse has already shifted some trading jobs
to Dublin, and is looking at moving nearly 2,000 jobs out of the
London to lower costs centres such as in Poland and India, a
trend that started independently of the Brexit debate but could
well be accelerated as banks continue to rationalise costs.
