By Costas Pitas
LONDON Dec 6 Up to half of planned commercial
developments in central London could be delayed over the next
few years due to concerns about Brexit, and overall investor
returns will be flat in 2016, estate agents Savills said
on Tuesday.
Commercial property was one of the first sectors to be hit
in the immediate aftermath of the June 23 public vote to leave
the European Union, with investors pulling cash out of funds and
forcing many to be temporarily suspended.
Savills said that across Britain there could be a decline of
up to 40 percent from 2017 until 2021 in development activity of
retail, office and industrial property, with up to 50 percent
delayed in central London.
"This would definitely be Brexit-related - a mix of lender,
developer and occupier risk-aversion," Head of Commercial
Research Mat Oakley told Reuters.
Returns for investors, primarily made up of the rents they
receive and the growth in the value of the asset, will rise by
just 0.4 percent this year, compared to an increase of 13.2
percent in 2015, Savills said.
There would be a slow recovery over the next few years with
returns increasing by 1.4 percent next year, 5.3 percent in 2018
and 7.8 percent by 2021, it added.
"We were forecasting a declining total return more than a
year ago, but Brexit has resulted in a sharper than expected
correction in capital values," said Oakley.
Demand for luxury homes in central London, where a high
proportion of buyers are foreign and domestic investors, has
also been hit in recent months due to increased property
taxation and the uncertainty created by Brexit.
Consultancy Knight Frank said on Tuesday that a 4.8 percent
fall in prime central London house prices in November was the
steepest drop in just over seven years.
Prices in the capital's most desirable postcodes, ranging
from Knightsbridge and Belgravia to Notting Hill, have recorded
ever-increasing annual falls in recent months with prices
expected to be flat next year.
But Savills said the global uncertainty created by events
such as Brexit, Donald Trump's impending U.S. presidency and
upcoming European elections could push investors towards safe
buys in London, with its stable legal system and relative
transparency.
It said the roughly 15 percent depreciation in the value of
the pound against both the dollar and the euro since June has
given an effective discount to many foreign buyers, which could
buoy sales in central London into next year.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)