By Sujata Rao
LONDON, July 7 Commercial real estate has hit
the headlines this week, a victim of the recent Brexit vote
which has left over $20 billion trapped in funds that not long
ago promised investors a slice of London's red-hot property
market
Money placed in real estate vehicles managed by big asset
management firms such as Standard Life and Henderson may have
yielded strong returns during the boom years, but with the pound
in freefall and Britain headed towards economic recession, the
flip side of such investments is fast becoming evident.
The ins and outs of commercial property investments remain a
mystery to many. But put very simply, this week's seize-up - the
biggest since the 2008 crisis - has unfolded as punters lined up
to demand their cash back from the asset managers.
The reason behind the outflow wave? Fears that economic
uncertainty after Britons' decision to exit the EU will hit
demand from companies to rent and buy commercial property.
In normal times, most funds allow investors to pull out
their money daily. But when redemption requests balloon, as they
did this week, funds may run out of cash and must then sell the
buildings they own. That process can take months.
"Property is an illiquid asset and this week shows what can
happen to illiquid assets when the fundamentals/facts change,"
Deutsche Bank reminded clients.
Many property investors will also remember the 2008 crisis
when funds hit by huge redemptions were forced into a fire sale
of commercial buildings, eventually bringing central London
property prices down by as much as 40 percent.
Fund suspensions aim to avert this scenario by giving the
asset managers more time to sell property.
Some managers such as Legal & General and F&C have resorted
to less extreme measures such as reassessing the value of the
fund to account for likely changes in market pricing even if
sales data has yet to justify the figure.
That means anyone who wants money back must accept a lower
price than was established the last time the property portfolio
was formally valued - essentially an incentive to leave cash in
the fund.
One thing has changed since the last crisis - the amount of
money involved is far higher, exacerbated by shifts in the
global investment landscape.
British property markets along with other business hotspots
such as New York and Singapore have seen a huge influx of cash
from investors - domestic and foreign - seeking to escape
crushingly low or even negative yields on bond markets.
An investment in real estate on the other hand offered
deep-pocketed money managers, such as sovereign wealth funds
(SWF) or insurance firms, the promise of an asset that would
hopefully appreciate in value while also providing handsome
rental income.
Average SWF exposure to real estate rose to 6.5 percent in
2015 from 3 percent in 2012, according to a recent survey by
Invesco, while a Reuters poll found in June that global funds
held an average 2.9 percent of portfolios in property - the
highest in at least five years.
In absolute terms, the value of investment in commercial
property worldwide topped $650 billion at the end of 2015, more
than four times 2009 levels, data portal Statista estimates.
This week's turmoil is likely to raise questions about how
best to invest in property in future. Many are calling Britain's
Financial Ombudsman Service to complain about the fund
suspensions and the potential hit to their savings.
"Time and again investors are faced with making the
difficult choice between withstanding the woes that strike when
fear overshadows the property market, and paying a high price
tag to liquidate their investments," Morningstar investment
research analyst Muna Abu-Habsa wrote.
She reckons property investors may be better served by real
estate investment trusts (REITs) - closed funds with a set
number of shares that pay dividends to shareholders. At REITs
investors who want money back just sell their shares and trusts
don't have to sell assets to meet redemptions.
However, shares in UK REITs, too, have slumped since the
vote, with those from F&C and Schroders, for instance, down as
much as 20 percent in the past two weeks.
What's the outlook?
Some deep-pocketed funds such as SWFs will be able to wait
out some volatility. Longer-term, much depends on how Brexit is
negotiated and whether foreign firms and banks exit London.
Many reckon that even with the suspensions, large numbers of
properties will be sold cheaply, leading to price corrections
that will ripple out from London across the country.
UBS Asset Management said it already expected price declines
of 4-10 percent on City properties in 2017-2018 due to large
volumes of construction. Now weaker demand due to Brexit could
cause bigger falls, it added.
