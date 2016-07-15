BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for April 2017
LONDON, July 15 Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), the fund arm of insurer Legal & General , trimmed a previous cut in the value of its 2.3 billion sterling property fund, saying market conditions had begun to stabilise.
LGIM said it changed the fair value pricing adjustment for the fund to -10 percent from -15 percent.
"Conditions in the market and within our peer group have begun to stabilise," LGIM said in a statement.
The property fund was one of several to cut its value last week, while several other funds suspended trading in a bid to control redemptions after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)
