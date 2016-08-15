LONDON Aug 15 Price cuts of nearly 20 percent
and a drop in the value of the pound have created "Brexit
discount" bargains on some of the most expensive homes in
central London -- if you have millions of pounds to spare.
The UK property market was one of the first sectors hit by
uncertainty after Britons voted to leave the European Union on
June 23, at one point forcing more than 18 billion pounds ($23
billion) worth of commercial property funds to be frozen.
Some wealthy foreign buyers saw an opportunity, however.
One Canadian buyer snapped up a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom
home with a pool two weeks after the vote for 11.5 million
pounds, a discount of around a third from its 14-million list
price when combined with a drop in the pound of more than 10
percent.
The property, in sought-after Holland Park in west London,
had been on the market for eight months, said Charles McDowell,
a property consultant working for the buyer.
"They think they're getting a good house which is the most
important thing and they also feel they are paying a discounted
price, certainly discounted on what they'd be paying two years
ago," he told Reuters.
Prices in prime central London had already started to fall
in the run-up to the referendum, thanks partly to hikes in stamp
duty tax on high-end property in December 2014 and on second
home and buy-to-let properties in April, according to research
from consultancy Knight Frank.
After the vote, in July, prices in prime central London --
from Holland Park and Knightsbridge in the west to the City of
London in the east -- fell by 1.5 percent, the biggest fall in
nearly seven years, it said.
"Since the vote, a number of buyers have requested discounts
due to the climate of political and economic uncertainty," said
Tom Bill, Knight Frank's head of London Residential Research.
UNCERTAINTY IS POISON
With little official data yet published covering the period
since the vote, there are divergent views on how Brexit will
impact the economy, ranging from recession to a boost for
exporters, retailers and hotels due to the fall in the pound.
London house prices rose nearly 14 percent in the year to
May, according to the latest official data from the Office for
National Statistics published in July.
However, asking prices fell by a monthly 1.2 percent
nationwide between July 10 and Aug. 6, according to a survey by
property website Rightmove published on Monday, with London
recording the biggest drop with prices down 2.6 percent.
There was a 2 percent fall for the month of July versus the
same month a year earlier in the number of "instructions", when
estate agents are hired by sellers to list their properties,
according to data from Countrywide research.
"Uncertainty is generally poison to markets so you're going
to see people beginning to wait and see what comes out of it,"
Chief Economist Fionnuala Earley told Reuters.
Summer is generally a quiet period as many househunters are
on holiday, but director of Residential Research at
international estate agency Savills told Reuters she
expected there to be less demand heading into the autumn.
"We expect uncertainty to lead to lower sales volumes in the
short-term. Transaction numbers are therefore likely to fall
from recent UK highs of 1.3 million a year," Susan Emmett said.
SLOWING MARKET
April's increases in the stamp duty paid by buyers of second
homes and buy-to-let properties -- adding a surcharge of 3
percent -- led many to purchases earlier in the year, producing
a slump in the months coinciding with the run-up to the
referendum.
Buyers were already paying more tax on properties worth more
than 937,000 pounds after the changes made in December 2014.
Around 80,000 homes were listed on major property websites
in London in the second half of 2015, with half under offer,
according to data collated by Swiss bank UBS.
The number of homes on the market has since risen to almost
100,000 in mid-July, the latest available data shows, but only a
third of those are under offer.
"We believe that this is indicative of a slowing market,
which pre-dated the referendum," said UBS analyst Mark Fielding.
"This trend is particularly pronounced in higher price brands."
London-focussed estate agents Foxtons blamed a 10
percent drop in both the number of homes it sold and let in the
first half of the year firmly on Brexit.
The firm, which went public in 2013, saw first-half profits
plunge 42 percent and said it does not expect a recovery until
2017.
McDowell said post-Brexit property jitters in prime areas in
London have already started to wane but said some foreign owners
are reluctant to sell to British buyers because of the
unfavourable exchange rate.
"We've also had sellers who have said you know what, I'm not
going to sell now because ... the pound is weak and we're
foreign and we don't want pounds," he said.
($1 = 0.7766 pounds)
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Sonya Hepinstall)