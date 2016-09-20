LONDON, Sept 21 House prices in London's prime
locations will fall by 9 percent this year and not grow again
until 2019 as buyers, already hit by increased property taxes,
wait to see the outcome of Brexit divorce talks, estate agents
Savills said.
Prices in prime central London, which includes the capital's
most expensive areas in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Mayfair,
have been falling for two years, according to Savills, hit by
property tax increases on the costliest properties and
buy-to-let and second homes.
But the outcome of the June 23 referendum has further
dampened demand with some buyers biding their time before buying
property and others bargaining down prices.
Savills said there would be no return to price growth until
the talks on pulling Britain out of the EU, expected to start
next year, reach a conclusion.
"Two further years of uncertainty ... are also likely to
limit the prospect of any serious price growth over that
period," Savills' Director of Residential Research Lucian Cook
said.
Property was one of the first sectors to be hit by the
outcome of the Brexit vote with the largest housebuilders
initially losing up to a third of their value and investors
pulling cash from commercial funds.
Several national housebuilders and surveys suggest demand
has returned, but central London, where foreign investors form a
large part of the demand, is likely to be most affected by the
uncertainty over the terms of a Brexit deal.
Prices in central London fell at their fastest rate in
nearly seven years in August, according to consultancy Knight
Frank.
Savills predicted that when prices do rise in 2019 it will
be by 8 percent but the company also said that any demand upturn
would depend on the level of taxation going forward and the
terms of the Brexit deal.
"It probably means that London remains an attractive place
to invest in prime housing, with a tax environment that is not
prohibitive to those looking to acquire residential real
estate," said Cook.
"It also requires that London maintains its position as both
a major world city and Europe's financial centre," he said.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Jane Merriman)