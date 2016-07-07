LONDON, July 7 Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it cut the value of its 2.3 billion sterling ($2.99 billion) UK property fund by a further 10 percent, following a previous 5 percent valuation cut.

Several UK property funds have suspended trading or cut valuations following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

"At this time it is still difficult to predict the exact impact of the vote to leave and subsequent market events on commercial property values," LGIM said in a statement.

