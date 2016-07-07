BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 Legal & General Investment Management, the fund arm of insurer Legal & General said on Thursday it cut the value of its 2.3 billion sterling ($2.99 billion) UK property fund by a further 10 percent, following a previous 5 percent valuation cut.
Several UK property funds have suspended trading or cut valuations following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"At this time it is still difficult to predict the exact impact of the vote to leave and subsequent market events on commercial property values," LGIM said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7704 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Huw Jones)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: