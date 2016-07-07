BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 7 Legal & General Investment Management said on Thursday it had cut the offer price to zero on its UK Property Fund and Feeder Fund in response to market ructions after the UK's vote to leave the European Union.
The fund arm of insurer Legal & General said the price move was for a "limited period" and follows a move earlier in the day to extend a self-imposed cut in the value of the fund to 15 percent as more investors look to take their money out.
"In normal circumstances the bid/offer spread is there to cover any transaction costs associated with buying and selling properties. However, as we have no plans to acquire any assets in the short term, this is not currently relevant," it said.
"This 0 percent spread will be reviewed on an ongoing basis alongside the continued close monitoring of our current portfolio and liquidity position." (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage:
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7) Further company coverage: