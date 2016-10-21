LONDON Oct 21 M&G Investments, a unit of
insurer Prudential, will lift the suspension of its M&G
Property Portfolio and feeder funds from midday on Nov. 4, the
firm said in a statement on Friday.
M&G was one of seven fund managers to put a temporary freeze
on trading in UK commercial property funds, as retail investors
fled in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Most of the funds have since reopened.
M&G said 58 properties have been sold, exchanged or put
under offer for a total 718 million pounds ($877.83 million).
M&G froze the funds on July 5.
It also said on Friday it removed a fair value adjustment
applied on July 1. Many funds, including those that remained
open, applied fair value discounts following the Brexit vote.
($1 = 0.8179 pounds)
