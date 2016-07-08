LONDON, July 8 St James's Place has
moved to bid pricing on its 2.7 billion pound ($3.50 billion) UK
property fund, following a string of other British property
funds which have cut valuations or suspended trading.
The firm made the change to its SJP Property fund on
Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the company said in emailed
comments on Friday. Bid pricing gives investors looking to
redeem their money a less favourable price.
Retail investors have been rushing to redeem high-yielding
but risky property investments after Britain voted last month to
leave the European Union.
($1 = 0.7724 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)