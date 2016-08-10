BRIEF-Ipopema Securities Q1 net result swings to profit of 558,000 zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
LONDON Aug 10 Aviva Investors' UK commercial property fund is likely to remain suspended until next year, the fund management arm of British insurer Aviva said on Wednesday.
The Property Trust was one of several funds suspended in July, following hefty withdrawals by retail investors in the aftermath of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
"Property sales may be more difficult to execute in the current environment due to market uncertainty," the firm said in a note to investors published on its website.
"In disposing of properties, we need to ensure we act in the best interests of all investors. The suspension is therefore likely to be in place for a period of at least six to eight months from the date of suspension." (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
* Q1 REVENUE 22.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 16.9 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
ATHENS, May 18 Greece picked Austrian banker Martin Czurda as the new Chief Executive of its bank bailout fund HFSF, an official at the Fund told Reuters on Thursday.