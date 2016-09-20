Sept 20 Three big property services firms are
dropping Brexit uncertainty clauses from their valuation reports
for most UK assets as market conditions steady after a sharp
drop immediately after Britain's vote to leave the EU.
The original Brexit clause, seen by Reuters, stated there
was a reduced probability that valuers' opinions of the worth of
a UK property would exactly coincide with the price its
potential sale fetched.
British property was among the sectors hardest hit by Brexit
and at one point commercial property funds worth over 18 billion
pounds were suspended amid high redemptions from investors
concerned that property demand and prices would plummet.
Concerns have since eased with four of the seven closed
funds reopening and data from a closely-watched UK index showing
that commercial property values fell less sharply in August than
the month before.
"We feel now there's enough certainty in most sectors for us
to withdraw that clause from all our valuation reporting," said
Robert Gray, head of fund valuations at Knight Frank.
Jones Lang LaSalle and Savills said that for some subsectors
with greater uncertainty, they had retained reworded clauses
that reflected a less cautious tone.
"Savills considers the uncertainty clause is redundant for
most markets. However, there is a lack of post-Brexit evidence
in some sectors ... and we will reference this in our reports as
necessary," said Ian Malden, Savills' divisional head of
valuation.
The sectors involve central London offices, development land
and buildings, retail parks and large shopping centres.
A revised clause from JLL, seen by Reuters, said there was
still a lack of comparable deals in such sectors and therefore
valuations reflected a "greater degree of judgment".
Andrew Renshaw, JLL's lead director for UK valuations and
professional advisory, said the concerns were largely around the
larger asset sizes. He expected the revised clause to disappear
completely during October as conditions become more transparent.
For less risky properties, JLL dropped clauses completely
from Sept. 19, following a meeting of top property valuers and
firms last Wednesday, Renshaw said.
Knight Frank said it valuations for risky properties would
on average be 2-6 percent lower than pre-Brexit levels.
All valuers have dropped clauses for properties with long
leases and steady incomes, often seen in sectors such as student
flats and care homes.
There are some concerns that such clauses may resurface once
Britain begins formal negotiations to exit the EU.
Gray said he did not envisage reintroducing the clause in
the short term, though altered market conditions could prompt
their return.
