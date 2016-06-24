Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron gestures as he speaks at a ''Britain Stronger in Europe'' rally at Birmingham University in Birmingham, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

PARIS British Prime Minister David Cameron has a 'huge responsibility' in the outcome of Britain's referendum on leaving the European Union and the negotiations following the vote will take years, Publicis Chief Executive Officer Maurice Levy said on Friday.

"David Cameron has a huge responsibility," Levy told Reuters in a telephone interview. "We're entering unchartered territory. It's a wake-up call," he said, calling for other European top leaders in France, Germany and Italy to build a "more cohesive" European Union.

The CEO of the world's third-largest advertising company predicted that the city of Frankfurt in Germany would probably benefit from the British vote as a financial center.

Publicis, which generates about seven percent of its revenue in Britain, will not be impacted by Britain's decision to leave the EU, Levy said. The impact on the European economy will be much more limited than the one that followed the financial crisis of 2008, he added.

