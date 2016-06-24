TASHKENT, June 24 Russia did not influence Britain's vote to leave the European Union, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, rejecting British Prime Minister David Cameron's remarks that he would welcome Brexit as groundless.

Putin, speaking to reporters on a visit to Uzbekistan for a security summit, also said the outcome of the referendum reflected Britain's unhappiness with migration and security worries as well as dissatisfaction with EU bureaucracy.

Brexit will have both positive and negative consequences for Russia and the world but the situation will correct itself in the near future, Putin said, adding that Russia would adjust its economic policy if necessary. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning and Maria Kiselyova)