TASHKENT, June 24 Russia did not influence
Britain's vote to leave the European Union, President Vladimir
Putin said on Friday, rejecting British Prime Minister David
Cameron's remarks that he would welcome Brexit as groundless.
Putin, speaking to reporters on a visit to Uzbekistan for a
security summit, also said the outcome of the referendum
reflected Britain's unhappiness with migration and security
worries as well as dissatisfaction with EU bureaucracy.
Brexit will have both positive and negative consequences for
Russia and the world but the situation will correct itself in
the near future, Putin said, adding that Russia would adjust its
economic policy if necessary.
