DUBAI, June 1 A billionaire Qatari investor who masterminded much of the Gulf state's investment in Britain said on Wednesday he hoped the country would vote to stay in the European Union in its June 23 referendum.

As chairman of Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the gas-rich state's sovereign wealth fund, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani has overseen many high profile investments in Britain such as the purchase of the Harrods department store and the construction of the landmark Shard skyscraper in London.

"In the Middle East we all want to see a strong Europe, and believe that economic integration is key to making it stronger. In fact, we believe the UK should not only be part of the EU but should lead it," he said in a statement to Reuters, describing the City of London as the "financial capital of the world".

Sheikh Hamad said the EU had established a very favourable investment environment, attracting hundreds of billions of dollars of foreign money "eager to tap this huge market". It has also facilitated free movement of people, raising productivity and fostering "intellectual cross-fertilisation", he said.

A Brexit could result in multinationals relocating to the European mainland to maintain access to the EU's single market and a British government embarking on "endless trade negotiations" with its former partners trying to recover some of the trade privileges it now enjoys, he said.

Supporters of Brexit say Britain will have a freer hand to negotiate trade deals more suitable to its interests.

A YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed an even split between "Remain" and "Leave" voters on Wednesday.

"In the UK, the best predictions of important events always come from the high street bookmakers, who always seem to get it right. Somehow, the odds seem to be comfortably against Brexit. We sincerely hope they get it right this time again," Sheikh Hamad said.

A former prime minister, he stepped down in 2013 from a variety of senior positions including his roles with the sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.

Yet he continues to wield significant influence in financial markets as one of the Middle East's richest men, making significant investments as a private citizen including in Deutsche Bank and Heritage Oil.

A number of world leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have also publicly urged Britain to stay in the EU.

(Reporting by William Maclean; Additional Reporting by David French; Editing by Gareth Jones)