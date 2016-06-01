DUBAI, June 1 A billionaire Qatari investor who
masterminded much of the Gulf state's investment in Britain said
on Wednesday he hoped the country would vote to stay in the
European Union in its June 23 referendum.
As chairman of Qatar Holding, the investment arm of the
gas-rich state's sovereign wealth fund, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim
al-Thani has overseen many high profile investments in Britain
such as the purchase of the Harrods department store and the
construction of the landmark Shard skyscraper in London.
"In the Middle East we all want to see a strong Europe, and
believe that economic integration is key to making it stronger.
In fact, we believe the UK should not only be part of the EU but
should lead it," he said in a statement to Reuters, describing
the City of London as the "financial capital of the world".
Sheikh Hamad said the EU had established a very favourable
investment environment, attracting hundreds of billions of
dollars of foreign money "eager to tap this huge market". It has
also facilitated free movement of people, raising productivity
and fostering "intellectual cross-fertilisation", he said.
A Brexit could result in multinationals relocating to the
European mainland to maintain access to the EU's single market
and a British government embarking on "endless trade
negotiations" with its former partners trying to recover some of
the trade privileges it now enjoys, he said.
Supporters of Brexit say Britain will have a freer hand to
negotiate trade deals more suitable to its interests.
A YouGov poll for the Times newspaper showed an even split
between "Remain" and "Leave" voters on Wednesday.
"In the UK, the best predictions of important events always
come from the high street bookmakers, who always seem to get it
right. Somehow, the odds seem to be comfortably against Brexit.
We sincerely hope they get it right this time again," Sheikh
Hamad said.
A former prime minister, he stepped down in 2013 from a
variety of senior positions including his roles with the
sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority.
Yet he continues to wield significant influence in financial
markets as one of the Middle East's richest men, making
significant investments as a private citizen including in
Deutsche Bank and Heritage Oil.
A number of world leaders including U.S. President Barack
Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have also publicly
urged Britain to stay in the EU.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Additional Reporting by David
French; Editing by Gareth Jones)