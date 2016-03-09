LONDON, March 9 Buckingham Palace on Wednesday
dismissed as "spurious" a newspaper report that Queen Elizabeth
backs a British exit from the European Union, saying the monarch
remains politically neutral.
Under the front-page headline "Queen backs Brexit", The Sun
newspaper quoted unidentified sources as saying that Elizabeth
had made her opposition to British membership of the EU clear on
at least two occasions over the past decade.
"The Queen remains politically neutral, as she has for 63
years," a spokesman for the queen said in an emailed response.
"We will not comment on spurious, anonymously-sourced
claims. The referendum is a matter for the British people to
decide," the spokesman said.
Opinion polls show voters are divided over membership ahead
of a June 23 referendum so even the perception that Elizabeth
may favour an exit from the 28-member bloc could be damaging for
the campaign to keep Britain in.
The Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, cited
unidentified sources as saying that Elizabeth had abruptly told
then Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg at a Windsor Castle lunch
in 2011 that the EU was heading in the wrong direction.
Clegg dismissed the report as nonsense.
"I've no recollection of this happening & its not the sort
of thing I would forget," Clegg said on Twitter.
The newspaper, British's best selling daily which has
repeatedly criticised Britain's EU membership, also said the
monarch told lawmakers at a separate meeting that she did not
understand Europe.
When asked for comment on the Palace's denial, a spokesman
said: "The Sun stands by its story, provided by a very credible
source."
Less than a week before the 2014 Scottish independence
referendum, Elizabeth said she hoped Scots would think carefully
about the future, a comment which was interpreted as giving
support to those seeking to preserve the United Kingdom.
