LONDON May 18 A headline in Britain's
top-selling newspaper The Sun claiming that the "Queen backs
Brexit" was significantly misleading, press regulator IPSO ruled
on Wednesday, although the paper stood by its story.
Buckingham Palace had complained to IPSO over the March 9
report, which quoted unnamed sources as saying Queen Elizabeth
had made her opposition to British membership of the European
Union clear on at least two occasions in the past decade.
Britons will vote on June 23 in a referendum on whether to
remain in the bloc, and the suggestion that the popular monarch
was in favour of leaving was potentially an important factor in
the debate.
"The headline was not supported by the text and was
significantly misleading," IPSO said in its ruling, published on
its website. [bit.ly/1WDDDPI
]
"The headline contained a serious and unsupported allegation
that the queen had fundamentally breached her constitutional
obligations in the context of a vitally important national
debate."
Under her constitutional role, the 90-year-old queen must
remain politically neutral and she has studiously avoided
letting her views become public during her 64-year reign.
The Sun published the headline "IPSO rules against Sun's
Queen headline" at the foot of its front page on Wednesday, as
well as an article at the bottom of page two that set out what
both sides had argued and what IPSO had ruled.
But in a combative editorial, the newspaper owned by media
mogul Rupert Murdoch, which sells some 1.7 million copies a day,
defended its headline and said it stood by the entirety of its
story.
"Does the Queen back Brexit? We're sure she does," the
editorial read.
"Having devoted her life to Britain, we believe (her
opinions) are particularly strong about the erosion of our
sovereignty by the EU.
"A newspaper wouldn't be a newspaper if it got wind of such
views, so clearly in the public's interest to read, and didn't
publish them."
The palace had argued that the headline gave the impression
that the queen backed the "leave" camp in the referendum debate,
a view it described as misleading and distorted.
The newspaper said it was nonsense to say that the queen
always kept her thoughts to herself, citing some remarks about
Chinese officials she described as "very rude" in a private
conversation that was caught on camera last week.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Toby Chopra)