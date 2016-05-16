LONDON May 16 A British exit from the European
Union could hurt the credit ratings of other EU countries with
close trade or financial ties to Britain, including Germany,
France, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands, Fitch said on
Monday.
The ratings agency has already said it will review Britain's
rating, currently AA+ with a stable outlook, if the "Out"
campaign wins June 23's referendum, something it stressed was
not its "base case" scenario.
If it does happen though, it would create widespread
uncertainty for the whole European bloc as governments and
businesses try to get to grips with the breakaway process.
"We would not expect to take any immediate negative rating
actions on other EU sovereigns if the UK left," Fitch said in a
report published on Monday.
"But negative actions would become more likely in the medium
term if the economic impact were severe or significant political
risks materialised."
The economic damage caused by Brexit would be lower for the
EU than for the UK, but it would still be palpable, it added.
In pure trade terms, the most exposed countries would be
Ireland, Malta, Belgium, the Netherlands, Cyprus and Luxembourg,
for which exports of goods and services to Britain account for
at least 8 percent of GDP.
Strong links between their own and the British banking
systems could mean Germany, France and Spain are also hit hard.
The magnitude of the impact would depend primarily on what
post-exit trading arrangements are made between Britain and the
EU and on the potential political repercussions elsewhere in the
28-country bloc.
"Brexit would create a precedent for countries leaving the
EU," Fitch said. "If the UK were to thrive outside of the EU, it
might encourage other countries to follow suit."
An "Out" vote could precipitate Scotland leaving the UK,
Fitch said, which might intensify secessionist pressures in
regions like Catalonia in Spain.
Fears that more countries might leave could widen bond
spreads for peripheral countries, potentially increasing the
average cost of debt and making it more challenging to reduce
governments' debt-to-GDP ratios, the rating agency added.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of finance
minister told Reuters last week some countries might
deliberately try to make Brexit negotiations messy, to make it
"very, very difficult and unattractive for others to contemplate
going down the same road".
"I'm sure that there will be some that would argue that, OK,
this is a matter of fact, let's deal with it, and others that
will be very concerned about what happens in other EU
countries," Dijsselbloem, who is Dutch finance minister, said.
Fitch said that if Britain leaves the bloc it joined in
1973, political risks would increase in the EU.
"It is not predictable exactly how these would play out, but
tail risks could be material and potentially lead to negative
rating action," the rating agency said.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)