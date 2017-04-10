LONDON, April 10 An acrimonious Brexit, in which
Britain declines to honour its existing financial obligations
could put pressure on the European Union's 'double A' rating,
S&P Global said on Monday.
Having recently triggered the EU exit process, Britain's
government is facing a request from the European Commission to
honour its existing financial obligations, which reportedly
could reach 60 billion euros.
S&P said the claims were unlikely to be legally enforceable
however, and that the EU's rating could suffer if the UK didn't
stump up the money.
"The European Union (AA-Stable/A-1+) ratings could come
under pressure in an adverse scenario," S&P said.
"This is because our ratings on the EU are to a certain
extent predicated on our expectation that the UK would honour
its share of financial obligations to the EU."
It said a non-payment of obligations would not constitute a
default by Britain.
The ratings of a handful of multilateral lenders the UK pays
into could also come under pressure, S&P Global said.
Multilateral lenders including the European Investment Bank,
the Inter-American Development Bank, Council of Europe
Development Bank, African Development Bank, and Eurofima could
all see their ratings reviewed.
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Nigel Stephenson)