By Sinead Cruise
| LONDON, June 10
LONDON, June 10 Royal Bank of Scotland
has reminded its tens of thousands of British staff not to tell
customers how they plan to vote in a referendum on European
Union membership, fearing they could influence the undecided.
After months of campaigning, Britons will head to the ballot
box on June 23 and polls indicate a close outcome, with many
people said to be unsure which way to vote.
State-backed RBS, one of Britain's largest mortgage
providers and the country's largest lender to small-to-medium
sized British firms, has told staff to stay tightlipped on the
referendum in a guidance document first published on internal
websites in April and re-posted on June 7.
The document reminded employees of the importance of
maintaining a neutral position when talking to customers and not
to disclose personal opinions in case they inadvertently
influenced people.
RBS confirmed the guidance but declined to comment further.
The communication is the latest in a series of
referendum-linked memos sent by banks to staff in the run up to
the vote.
Several British lenders have supplied 'question and answer'
scenarios to staff to help them respond to customer queries on
June 24, with foreign exchange risks expected to be the biggest
concern, sources told Reuters.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofA) emailed its
employees on June 2 to encourage them to register to vote,
providing logistical information and website links on how and
when to vote, three sources told Reuters.
That followed a note sent by U.S. rival Citi on
Wednesday, warning staff that a Brexit would likely result in a
need to "rebalance" its operations across the EU.
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon last week
said a Brexit could mean fewer UK jobs at the bank.
Citi and JPMorgan have both donated six-figure sums to the
Remain campaign.
